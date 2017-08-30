Latest Posts

Pie By Another Name

Every Tuesday a group of women gets together at Or Ve Shalom Synagogue in Atlanta to bake hundreds of savory hand-held pies.

Pensacola Pay Dirt

“If the Luna settlement had succeeded, the southeast might have become part of New Spain.”

SFA Oral History: Goodbyes and New Opportunities

Now it’s time to hire our next SFA oral historian. The qualified candidate will direct multi-year documentary projects, manage the work of freelance oral historians, collect oral histories from narrators across the region, lead SFA workshops, and help lead the national conversation about foodways-grounded oral history work.

Extra Gravy: Newsreels for Hostesses of the Movement

Rosalind Bentley, the reporter of last week’s podcast episode, found some extra Gravy for us: newsreel footage from Albany, Georgia, featuring Aunt Lucy, a hostess for the Civil Rights Movement.

